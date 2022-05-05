Jeremy Freeland has had multiple life-changing moments.
He lost his first wife in a car accident. He lost his second wife due to cancer. He survived a head-on accident in which he suffered a broken neck.
“It’s been a rollercoaster,” he said. “There’s been a lot of blessings mixed in as well. I try to focus on them.”
The 1998 Baldwin-Woodville graduate is focusing on his latest venture, getting the ForGiven Church established. The church, located at 312 Main Street in Knapp, will be offering its first service 10 a.m., May 8.
“I want other people to feel what I feel, to experience a relationship with Christ,” Freeland said. “I want to create an atmosphere that’s different and take the small-town politics out of it. I’m following God’s plan.”
“Every time I tell their story, it heals me more”
How Freeland got to this point has been the road less traveled.
Married in 1999 to his high school sweetheart, Michelle, they welcomed a son, Jeric in 2001. A year later, living in Baldwin at the time, they were on their way to Hudson, when they got into a car accident.
“Jeric and I were severely injured in comas for a long time,” Jeremy explained. “Michelle was doing pretty good but suffered an aneurysm the day after the accident and lost her life to that.”
Working for the jail in the St. Croix County sheriff’s office at the time, Freeland decided to change careers because he didn’t want to leave Jeric without both his parents.
He then became a utility locater and worked in that field for years when he met Sarah. The couple decided to start a family and Taylor was born in 2006, but it wasn’t easy.
Jeremy explained a health scare led them to Western Wisconsin Health, where the diagnosis showed Grand Mal seizures. Seven months pregnant she was then taken to the Twin Cities, where Taylor was born 2 pounds, 4 ounces.
“There was a concern both Mom and the baby were going to be lost,” he said. “The nurses were wowed. They’ve never seen a fully grown baby so small.”
They thought the worst was behind them.
In 2010, Sarah was diagnosed with breast cancer
“She fought it for 4 ½ years with chemotherapy, radiation and multiple surgeries,” he explained.
During that time frame, Freeland was working for the City of Red Wing as an emergency utility locater. Someone had hit a telephone pole during a blizzard. Freeland was on his way to work, traveling south on US Highway 10, going down the hill by Hager City, when another driver lost control and hit Freeland head-on. The other driver passed away from his injures. Freeland had a broken neck.
“Sarah is battling cancer and now having to take care of me,” he said. “I’m a high guilt person, so I’m thinking, ‘What in the world is happening?’”
She battled cancer until 2015, when after another health scare led them to doctors at the Piper Breast Cancer in the Twin Cities. Their findings showed the cancer had spread to her liver that her body was poisoning itself and she had no more than 48 hours to live.
“How are you going to tell someone you love they’re going to pass away?” he said. “That was hell along with telling the kids.
“Jeric was 15-16 at the time and had already lost two moms. Taylor was 10 and lost her mom and her best friend. It was a rough situation and we fought it the best we could. But there were serious struggles.”
After Sarah’s death, Freeland became friends with Paula, whose daughter was best friends with Taylor through school.
“She was giving me advice, and it blossomed into a friendship,” he said. “Soon, we got closer and closer.” They have now been married the last two years.
“I didn’t think I would get married after Michelle,” he continued. “Sarah was a surprise and after her, I completely gave up.
“I told Paula I get to die first. I’m not dealing with this again.”
Paula was taking Jeric and Taylor to church services at Eagle Brook Church in Woodbury. The church, first founded in 1948 in White Bear Lake, Minnesota, now has 10 locations in the Twin Cities. Its mission is ‘God created us for all the purposes of relationship – and Eagle Brook is committed to helping bring people into relationship with God and with others through the Christ-centered community of the Church.’
Jeremy was a skeptic at first.
“Why are you going to church in Woodbury when there’s a church on every other block here?” he said.
One day, he agreed, and his life changed again.
“It felt like the minister was speaking right to me,” he said. “When the music started playing, it felt like bass was thumping off my chest. I haven’t experienced this before in my life. It was overpowering.
“I started going every week.”
So, what was the topic?
“It was about forgiving yourself,” he said. Jeremy said why the topic cut a vein.
“In my eyes, my wife’s death was on me. I’ve never forgiven myself. I ran a stop sign and were T-boned. I have no memory of that date. I don’t even know why I was on the road (County Highway N) going to Hudson. I have no idea why I ran that stop sign.
“Being able to forgive yourself hit me so hard.” Jeremy did state he has a good relationship with Michelle’s family.
“I don’t think I’ll ever get sick of telling their story,” he continued. “Because every time I tell their story, it heals me more and it keeps their memory alive. I don’t ever want to stop talking about Michelle and Sarah.”
A church coming to Knapp
As COVID-19 forced churches to shut down, Freeeland, who owns Boo’z Bar and Grill in Knapp for the last six years, started offering services from the bar Monday nights. When he then heard the Baptist church in Knapp was closing due to low numbers after churches reopened, Freeland and other jumped at the chance.
“It felt like God was calling me to do more, so I took the hint,” he said. “We purchased the building; we formed a leadership team to help me out.
“Eagle Brook has been instrumental in getting this thing going, but we are technically not a satellite church. We are our own independent church. Any denomination is welcome.”
Freeland said TV and speakers will be hooked up to hear the Eagle Brook’s pastor message.
“We’d love to have our own live music, but not yet,” he added.
He stressed another difference from your traditional church.
“We have our bills to pay, but this is 100% volunteerism” he said. “No one is on payroll.”
Besides services, ForGiven Church will offer a youth group/nursery and a coffee shop called The Watering Whole.
“My journey is far from complete,” Freeland said.
