The Wisconsin American Legion and Operation: Job Ready Veterans invite veterans, service members, and military family members to take part in a free employment transition seminar to be held Jan. 16-18, 2020, at the Ho-Chunk Wisconsin Dells Casino and Resort in Baraboo, Wisconsin. Employers are invited to participate in a job fair Saturday, Jan. 18 from 3:00-5 p.m. at the same location.
The seminar includes transition assistance, skills translation, resumé preparation, interview tactics and employer introductions. Training runs Thursday, Jan. 16 and Friday, Jan. 17 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 18 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., followed by a graduation ceremony and job fair at 3 p.m. A free lunch is provided each day for registered participants. Pre-registration is required. Questions and pre-registration should be directed to Angie Chappell at 608-745-1090 or angela@wilegion.org.
The Saturday Job Fair is free and open to all veterans, service members and military families regardless of whether or not they take part in the employment transition seminar. Businesses looking to hire are encouraged to participate, free of charge. Interested employers should contact Angie Chappell at 608-745-1090 or angela@wilegion.org.
