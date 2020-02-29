Residents are encouraged to take advantage of free drinking water screening clinics offered by St. Croix County. The first free nitrate screening clinic of 2020 will be offered at the St. Croix County Agricultural and Education Center in Baldwin Tuesday, March 10 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Three additional nitrate screening clinics will be scheduled throughout the County to take place during the summer of 2020. This program is offered to educate homeowners on how to monitor and protect their drinking water supply.
The clinic is open to any St. Croix County residents who are interested in testing their private well or public-supplied drinking water. Participants are asked to bring in about 8 ounces of water in a closed container, preferably glass, collected within 24 hours of the clinic event. It is important to run the tap for 10 to 15 minutes on cold at full flow before collecting the sample. A video tutorial can be found on the County website, sccwi.gov, by searching “Collecting a Water Sample.” Participants who have more than one private well may bring in a sample from each well. Samples brought in on behalf of family and friends are also welcome. Residents with water treatment systems, such as reverse osmosis, may bring in a sample pre and post treatment, contact the county for further assistance if needed, 715-381-4933 or cole.webster@sccwi.gov.
Most rural residents rely on a private wells for their drinking water. Owning a private well is a responsibility and ensuring the water supply is safe is the homeowners’ responsibility. If you have a private well, you should test your water annually, even if you do not observe any smells, stains or changes in the taste of your drinking water. The clinic screens for nitrate-nitrogen because of growing water quality concerns and potential health risks for pregnant women, and children under the age of six months, as well as concerns related to thyroid disease and certain types of cancer.
The nitrate analysis results are provided on-site, and staff will be available to discuss and interpret the results.
To have your water tested for nitrate-nitrogen, please consider attending this or future screening clinics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.