The Pierce and St. Croix Counties Public Health Departments announced Friday afternoon they will be receiving assistance from the Wisconsin National Guard to scale up COVID-19 testing. Testing through the collection sites will be free of charge. These events are only available to Wisconsin residents or people who work in Wisconsin.
The two sites for Pierce and St. Croix will be Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin and the St. Croix Valley-Business Innovation Center in River Falls. The Baldwin time and dates will be 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday, May 8 and the River Falls time and dates will be 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, May 9.
Anyone five and older is eligible for testing, with any current symptoms of fever, cough, loss of taste/smell, shortness of breath, sore throat, fatigue, body aches, diarrhea, vomiting or nausea, chills, shaking with chills, and/or muscle aches, are eligible for nasal swab testing.
Public Health officials have two goals with the event. First, to provide communities with mass testing and second, to provide Public Health better insight into how much COVID-19 is in our communities. Both Public Health departments will continue to work closely with its local healthcare providers to continue building their capacity to meet patient demand.
"This event is not meant to replace the great work our local healthcare providers are doing to provide testing. It is meant to be a blast of mass testing to get better data on what's going in our community, and it will allow additional time for all of us to continue scaling up our local capacity for testing," said AZ Snyder, Pierce County Health Officer.
There are plans for additional testing sites throughout the western region of Wisconsin in early May. Additional testing sites will be added to the Western Wisconsin Public Health Readiness Consortium.
"If we get positive cases through this event, we will be able to isolate those people and trace their contacts to stop further spread in our communities. If there aren't many positive cases as a result of this event, we can use that data to explore reopening activities. A lack of positive cases as a result of this event doesn't mean we are in the clear; it means we are doing a great job of limiting contacts and need to keep social distancing," said Kelli Engen, St. Croix County Health Officer.
Following testing, people should return straight home and isolate themselves until their symptoms end, regardless of the test result.
If there are questions about the event, please call 715-928-3969.
