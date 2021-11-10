St. Croix County Public Health is partnering with the Wisconsin Army National Guard to provide free COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites. Testing alternates every Wednesday between the St. Croix Highway shops in Baldwin and Deer Park. The sites are open Wednesdays 12-4 p.m.
The tests are free, no insurance is needed. Facemasks are required. Appointments are not required, but we do recommend pre-registering to speed up the testing process.
One can preregister at register.covidconnect.wi.gov/en-US/. Results are available within 24-72 hours online, by text, email or phone. The phone number is 866-419-6988.
The Baldwin dates are Nov. 17 and Dec. 1. The Deer Park dates are Nov. 10, 24 and Dec. 8.
