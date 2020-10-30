St. Croix County is partnering with the Wisconsin Army National Guard to provide two free COVID-19 drive-through testing sites. Testing will be administered by the Wisconsin Army National Guard at the Hammond and Somerset Fire Departments from October 22 through December 10.
The two sites will be open on alternating Thursdays from
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Testing at these locations is available for any Wisconsin resident who has symptoms of COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus. The tests are free, and no insurance is needed. A parent or guardian must be present to consent for testing minors between the ages of 5 to 17. To speed up the testing process, please pre-register at register.covidconnect.wi.gov/.
All testing is done during the following dates from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
United Fire Department – Hammond, 1055 Clyde Hanson Dr. Hammond, WI 54015
• Thursday, October 22
• Thursday, November 5
• Thursday, November 19
• Thursday, December 3
Somerset Fire Department, 748 Highway 35 Somerset, WI 54025
• Thursday, October 29
• Thursday, November 12
• Thursday, December 10
Additional free testing sites are available in the region. These sites can be found on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) website. You can find more information about COVID-19 and testingon the St. Croix County website.
