Adult basic education classes are available through Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College at Ashland, Balsam Lake, Hayward, Ladysmith, New Richmond, Rice Lake and Superior. Classes are intended to help adults prepare for the GED/HSED exams, meet college entrance requirements, receive course and program support, maintain employment, enter the workforce with confidence and achieve personal goals.
Classes are flexible and free and available to those 18 years of age and older.
Brush up on basic skills such as reading, English, grammar, science, social studies and math as well as computer basics, study skills and test-taking strategies. WITC’s faculty and staff will work with students virtually, in an open lab or in a structured class setting. Students can enroll at any time.
For more information or to sign up, contact a campus near you:
-Ashland area: Jennifer Olson, 800.243.9482 ext. 3118
-New Richmond area: Becky Peterson, 800.243.9482 ext. 4291
-Rice Lake area: Brian Tarwater, 800.243.9482 ext. 5308
-Superior area: RaeAnn Johnson, 800.243.9482 ext. 6210
