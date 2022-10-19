Almost three years after she became chancellor, Katherine Frank was officially welcomed as the eighth and first female leader in the 131-year history of University of Wisconsin-Stout on Oct. 14 with a special celebration.

In her address at the Great Hall of the Memorial Student Center, Frank highlighted the university’s goal of continuous improvement, and the important roles women have played throughout university history and how they continue to do so with the announcement of three major donations.

