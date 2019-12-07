Dr. Katherine P. Frank, Vice President of Academic Innovation and Professor of English at Central Washington University in Ellensburg, Wash., has been named the eighth Chancellor of the University of Wisconsin–Stout.
The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents announced last week Frank’s appointment, following a recommendation made by a selection committee. Frank will assume the leadership post on March 1, 2020.
Frank has served as Vice President of Academic Innovation at Central Washington since summer 2019. In that role, she has led planning to help the university prepare for the future and remain competitive in the marketplace. For three years prior to taking that position, she was Provost and Vice President of Academic and Student Life. Frank oversaw four colleges with more than 300 majors, minors, and specializations as well as master’s degrees and graduate certificates in more than 35 areas. As provost, she also led student affairs, the libraries, graduate studies and research, honors programming, and international studies and programs.
From summer 2014 until spring 2016, she was Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Northern Kentucky University. Frank served as Dean of Humanities and Social Sciences at Indiana University East, Chair of English and Foreign Languages at Colorado State University-Pueblo, and a faculty member and administrator of programs involving student writing, faculty professional development, and student success.
“Dr. Frank has demonstrated throughout her academic career that she is a strategic, dynamic leader,” said UW System President Ray Cross. “She handles challenges extremely well. Her visionary perspective on the future of UW-Stout will serve the institution and the state of Wisconsin very well.”
“I am delighted to join the University of Wisconsin–Stout,” Frank said. “Throughout the search process, I became increasingly impressed by the high-quality work and creative thinking exhibited by faculty, staff, and students at UW-Stout, as well as the strong, reciprocal relationships among the university, community, and regional partners. Everyone demonstrated dedication to the university and exhibited true focus on ensuring student success. As beautifully stated by one alumna, ‘Stout is where you need to be.’ I could not agree more and am honored to join this exceptional community of educators, learners, partners, and friends.”
Frank holds a Ph.D. and M.A. in English from the University of Washington and a B.A. in English from Bates College.
Frank will earn $260,000 as chancellor.
Katherine Frank
