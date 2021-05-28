Fourth graders visit school forest, compose poetry

Mrs. Veenendaal’s fourth grade explorers have enjoyed visiting the Giezendanner School Forest each season that they have been in school. The fall showed us beautiful leaves, snowshoeing in the winter allowed us to follow animal tracks, and the spring showed off bright green leaves and beautiful flowers. After studying and writing poetry in April to celebrate Poetry month, the explorers wrote free verse, shape, acrostic, and Haiku poems after their spring hike.
Acrostic poems:
The calming trees are peaceful.
Right and left you see them everywhere.
Everytime wind blows, the tree leaves swing.
Everywhere in forests,
Swing day and night.
Eva Freese
Tall piece of nature
Repeatedly awesome everyday
Extremely good
Every single tree is important
Super important
Hayden Gossett
Fast, flexible, fun
Running around in the woods
Out of your sight
Good at catching flies
Colton Midtling
Haiku:
Red ones standing tall.
Purple flowers blooming bright.
Hiking here is fun.
Aliyah Weber
The birds are chirping
You hear woodpeckers pecking
See birds flying high
Camryn Ferg
Fun dandelions.
Dandelions in the sun.
Playing all the time.
Colton Midtling
Free Verse:
Traveling in the deep woods.
Rushing through the leaves.
Either path I don’t know which to take!
Either path is fine. Just follow the line.
Seeing different birds is fun.
(Chloe Burch)
In the school forest we hike.
In the school forest we listen.
And in the school forest we write.
(Elliot Fritz)
