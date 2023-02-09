supreme-court-candidates.jpg

The retirement of Justice Patience Roggensack, who is retiring after serving two full 10-year terms on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, has led to the most expensive race in state history. 

Waukesha County Court Judge Jennifer Dorow, former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly, Dane County Court Judge Everett Mitchell, and Milwaukee County Court Judge Janet Protasiewicz will be on the Feb. 21 primary ballot to run in the 2023 spring general election for state Supreme Court justice.

