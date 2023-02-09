The retirement of Justice Patience Roggensack, who is retiring after serving two full 10-year terms on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, has led to the most expensive race in state history.
Waukesha County Court Judge Jennifer Dorow, former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly, Dane County Court Judge Everett Mitchell, and Milwaukee County Court Judge Janet Protasiewicz will be on the Feb. 21 primary ballot to run in the 2023 spring general election for state Supreme Court justice.
Technically, the race is non-partisan, although Democrats and Republicans have chosen their candidates.
The conservative side sees former state Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly. Appointed to the court in 2016 by then-Gov. Scott Walker, Kelly lost his bid to keep the seat in the April 2020 election to then-Judge Jill Karofsky by a margin of 10.5%.
Kelly is only the second state Supreme Court incumbent in Wisconsin’s history to lose re-election. He is also the first former member of the court to run again after taking a break. As a former justice, Kelly is the only candidate with an actual track record to show how he would rule from the bench. Kelly consistently joined the most conservative members of the court on rulings.
The second conservative backed candidate is Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow. She became well-known nationally for presiding over the trial of Darrell Brooks, who was convicted on 76 charges after driving a vehicle through a Waukesha Christmas parade and killing six people in November 2021. The case drew attention in part because Brooks represented himself.
Liberals are backing Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz and Dane County Judge Everett Mitchell.
On her campaign website, Protasiewicz describes herself in terms of her judicial record, “Community leader, a veteran prosecutor, and a lifelong advocate for victims of crime. In nearly a decade as circuit court judge, she has earned the respect of the community, developing a reputation for being fair and impartial.”
Mitchell’s campaign website said, “The Honorable Reverend Everett Mitchell was elected to the Dane County Circuit Court and presides over the Juvenile Division in Branch Four. As a juvenile court judge he hears cases involving family reunification, juvenile delinquency, and other civil and criminal proceedings. He also oversees Dane County’s High Risk Drug Court Program.”
However, because this race is open and non-partisan, there is a chance that two conservatives or two liberals could make it through to the spring general election on April 4.
Stakes are high as retiring Roggensack has been a conservative justice who nearly always votes in the same direction as Chief Justice Annette Ziegler and Justice Rebecca Bradley.
Liberals include Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, Justice Rebecca Dallet, and Justice Jill Karofsky.
A fourth conservative, Justice Brian Hagedorn, tends to sway, voting with the liberal justices on the court from time to time.
The court has issued numerous 4-3 decisions in recent years over highly charged political cases. If a conservative candidate wins in 2023, the court will keep its 4-3 conservative tilt, with Hagedorn being the deciding vote. If a liberal candidate wins, it would be the first time since 2008 that liberals would hold a majority.
