The St. Croix County Foster Care Recruitment and Retention Team has partnered with the United Way of St. Croix Valley to hold an informational and recruitment event 6:30- 8 p.m., March 9 at New Richmond Middle School Auditorium, 920 Riley Avenue, New Richmond.
In St. Croix County, there are over 100 youth placed in out of home care and there is a need for foster parents, respite providers, and businesses who are interested in helping support the children in our County.
Gaelin Elmore, a national speaker with local ties to our community, will be the main speaker at this event. Gaelin played for Minnesota Gophers and signed with the NFL before choosing a path where he could make a difference in the lives of children with similar experiences. Join us as we listen to Gaelin’s inspiring story of his personal experience as a child in the foster care system and the people and support that made a difference in his life.
“Every child deserves a champion - an adult who will never give up on them, who understands the power of connection and belonging and insists that they become the best they can possibly be. We hope this event helps make a difference in the lives of the children of St. Croix County,” said Dawn Campbell, Health and Human Services Supervisor.
