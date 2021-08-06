Joanie Forsythe couldn't believe she was the recipient of the Hammond Heartland Days award.
As her accomplishments were being read during the Community Appreciation Dinner Friday night, she was in shock.
"The Heart of Hammond award reflects a person who gives back to the community," it was explained. "Joanie Holland Forsythe has been giving back to family, friends and community all of her life.
"...Over the last 30 years, she has stepped up and been another daughter to her aunt, Harriet Martin.
"...When Aunt Harriet moved to assisted living in Hammond, Joanie added all of the residents to the list of people she cares for in so many ways. Joanie is always at the assisted living center and has developed relationships with the residents. If any of them need anything, Joanie jumps right into help them.
"...She is a primary volunteer with anything that will help brighten the day for the residents. She has been a permanent volunteer at the community suppers. These dinners are a wonderful social event bringing all Hammond residents together with the residents in assisted living."
For more please read the Aug. 11 print version of the Bulletin.
