Kevin Grant was a defiant man last week.
“This is the 69th day I’ve been incarcerated for something I didn’t do,” he said. “I’ve been falsely convicted.”
Grant was found guilty in a jury trial in February for arson with intent to defraud, second degree recklessly endangering safety, unsafe burning of a building and insurance fraud of the former Cubby Hole Bar in Woodville.
The 71-year-old was pleading his case during the sentencing hearing in front of St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Scott Needham.
“My wife and I have had success, which was not given to us,” he said.
“We’ve been fortunate.” Grant also dismissed the claims he did these crimes out of greed.
The Judge wasn’t buying what Grant was offering.
“These crimes took planning, calculation and execution,” Needham stated. “Volunteer firefighters were putting their lives on the line doing their jobs in the winter months.
“Probation would unduly appreciate the seriousness of the offense.”
As a result, Grant was sentenced to five years confinement and five years extended supervision for the arson and three years confinement and five years extended supervision for the endangering safety charge. The endangering safety sentence is consecutive to the arson sentence. He received eight years combined on the last two charges – 42 months confinement and 54 months extended supervision. Those terms will run concurrent to the other two charges.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) issued a news release after the sentence was handed down.
“Arson is an inherently dangerous crime because fires can quickly become out of control,” said ATF Acting Special Agent in Charge Jeff Reed, of the St. Paul Field Division. “Anyone in or around the building could have been injured, and the firefighters who responded to the scene certainly were put in harm’s way to extinguish the fire. Clearly, this man did not carefully consider the risk to others before setting fire to his restaurant.”
As demonstrated during the eight-day trial, investigators were able to determine Grant used an accelerant to set fire to his business as part of a scheme to fraudulently obtain insurance money. The fire resulted in severe damage to the restaurant.
Grant retained a public insurance adjuster to assist in the preparation, presentation, and adjustment of insurance claims related to the fire at the Cubby Hole restaurant. Through the public insurance adjuster, Grant claimed that he was entitled to payment from the insurance company and was ultimately paid over $500,000 for property damage and other losses related to the fire.
According to court record, Grant had tried unsuccessfully for years to sell the vacant bar. In days leading up to the fire, Grant, by his own admission, filmed a video of the Cubby Hole business for insurance purposes. The video showed what appeared to be Grant staging the building for the fire by loading incendiary material at the point of the fire origin. He filmed a space heater in his garage that appeared to be the same space heater later found under the floorboards at the origin of the fire.
Not filmed in the video but presented at trial was evidence of a trail of gasoline leading from the origin of the fire to a pile of plastic tables that Grant had moved in the days prior to the fire.
“I’m very pleased with the outcome of this case,” said Reed. “Our partnership with the Wisconsin State Fire Marshal is invaluable. When agents from DCI and ATF arrive to investigate a fire scene, they are a formidable force.”
“For this investigation, an ATF certified fire investigator, an electrical engineer, and forensic scientists responded to the scene. They provided fire debris and trace analysis, and presented expert testimony during trial,” Reed continued. “ATF responds to fires all throughout our area of responsibility and can be a tremendous asset to our state and local partners. It’s not always well known that ATF will provide these resources in cases at the state level, but we are happy to do so when requested.”
Stated St. Croix County District Attorney Karl Anderson: “He did this crime out of greed, and he put firefighters’ lives in dangers.”
The case was investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigations State Fire Marshal’s Office, the United Volunteer Fire Department, Woodville Police Department, and the ATF St. Paul Field Division with assistance from the ATF Fire Research Laboratory.
