Former Woodville bar owner guilty of arson By Jason Schulte editor@baldwin-bulletin.com Feb 23, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Grant, the former owner of The Cubby Hole Bar in Woodville, was found guilty in a jury trial Feb. 23 in St. Croix County Circuit Court of the following counts: -- Arson of building with intent to defraud-- 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety -- Unsafe burning of own building -- Insurance fraud For more please read the March 1 print version of the Bulletin. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Former Woodville bar owner guilty of arson ‘Solving hunger in Western Wisconsin’ Most of those arrested in St. Croix County show up for court Wasley wins section title at 160; team falls in section semifinals Hush wins section title at 120 pounds; three other B-W wrestlers qualify for state ON TO MADISON! B-W wresters qualify for team state for the first time since 1996 DHS expands free COVID-19 testing program DNR asks public to report Black Bear Den locations Most Popular Paulsen signs with University of Mary to play football Coenen signs with Bemidji State University Former Woodville bar owner guilty of arson ON TO MADISON! B-W wresters qualify for team state for the first time since 1996 Property owners along Wildwood Trail confront county about access issues Upcoming Events Feb 23 Disney Descendants: The Musical coming to the Phipps Thu, Feb 23, 2023 Feb 23 TOPS Club (Taking off pounds sensibly) Thu, Feb 23, 2023 CST Feb 24 Disney Descendants: The Musical coming to the Phipps Fri, Feb 24, 2023 Feb 25 Disney Descendants: The Musical coming to the Phipps Sat, Feb 25, 2023 Feb 26 Disney Descendants: The Musical coming to the Phipps Sun, Feb 26, 2023 Feb 26 Pancake Breakfast and Silent Auction Sun, Feb 26, 2023 Feb 27 Disney Descendants: The Musical coming to the Phipps Mon, Feb 27, 2023 Feb 28 Disney Descendants: The Musical coming to the Phipps Tue, Feb 28, 2023 Feb 28 Afternoon Book Club Tue, Feb 28, 2023 Feb 28 Unity Group of Hammond - Every Tuesday Tue, Feb 28, 2023 CST Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.