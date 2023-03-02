Former Woodville bar owner found guilty of arson

Kevin Grant, the former owner of The Cubby Hole Bar in Woodville, was found guilty in a jury trial Feb. 23 in St. Croix County Circuit Court of the following counts:
• Arson of building with intent to defraud
• 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety
• Unsafe burning of own building
• Insurance fraud
The arson of building is a Class C felony, the second-degree reckless endangering safety is a Class G felony, the unsafe burning is a Class H felony while the insurance fraud is a Class I felony. The arson charge is a Class C felony which carries a maximum penalty of $100,000 and/or 40 years prison, if found guilty.
The sentencing hearing is set for 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 2.
According to the criminal complaint:
Woodville police were on duty at 2:04 a.m., Dec. 29, 2018, when they observed smoke coming from roof of the building at 105 River Street, the former Cubby Hole Bar. Police reported they didn’t hear any smoke alarms and the building looked secure and unoccupied.
Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Special Agents along with agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were later called to conduct an examination of the fire scene for the purpose of identifying the location and determine the cause. Investigators examined the scene by working from the exterior of the structure to the interior, and from areas of lesser fire damage to areas of greater fire damage.
Findings
DCI Special Agents interviewed United Fire and Rescue firefighters who entered the building.
They stated they forced the north door of the building open and found smoke had risen 1-2’ above the floor. Thanks to a thermal imaging camera, they depicted fire in an area southeast of the north door. They became low on air in their self-contained breathing apparatuses, so they exited. After the fire was extinguished, they reentered the building and found near the northwest corner of the bar, a smell believed to be gasoline.
DCI Special Agents examined the dining room area and found a ramp ascending from the north half of the dining room to the south half of the dining room. The carpet on the base of the ramp was charred while the top of the ramp had carpet which was unburned. The samples were taken to the ATF Forensic Science Laboratory in Ammendale, Maryland, which showed the charred carpet contained gasoline.
A north standing bar was located along the west wall of the bar. That was nearly consumed by fire, while the south standing bar along the same west wall was largely intact. Investigators later found a floor below the north standing bar was burned through to expose a void space below the floor.
Inside that space, an older style electric space heater was found, which didn’t have an electrical power cord attached. In addition to the space heater, a partially melted red plastic gasoline container was found between the floor joists below the false floor. Fire debris was found near the container as well and sent to the ATF Forensic Science Laboratory which confirmed the debris contained gasoline. In addition, numerous unburned wooden sticks similar in size and shape to wooden matchsticks.
DCI’s findings led them to believe the cause of the fire was incendiary. They concluded the space heater may have been intended as a delayed ignition device. The findings of the gasoline container supported the opinion the fire was ignited through an intentional act of concealing the gasoline and space heater below the floor.
DCI agents interviewed Grant who said there were no accelerants in the building, and he denied there had ever been any gas-powered equipment stored in the building.
Investigators executed search warrants on the Grant property Jan. 3, 2019. Inside the residence, they found a video cassette located inside a safe which was later seized as evidence. Grant told law enforcement the tape was of his shed and the restaurant/bar for insurance purposes, days before the fire.
While reviewing the tape, investigators noticed an older style portable heater on the floor inside the shed. They believed based on style, size and design; it was the same heater they found during the fire scene examination. In addition, while reviewing the footage of the Cubby Hole building, they noticed a storage closet filled with personal belongings that included clothing hanging on hangers. At the time of the fire examination, the interior of that closet was empty.
Grant told DCI Special Agents the building was insured for $558,000 through State Farm back in December 2018 with no debt. Therefore, any payout by the insurance company would be a cash profit. DCI agents believed upon payment of claims, Grant could have been paid up to $600,000 had he chosen not to rebuild.
Furthermore, had he chosen to rebuild the building after the loss, it would have cost $970,000 to construct a new building plus $175,000 for the contents, for a total of $1,150,000.
“If Kevin Grant had chosen to rebuild, he would then have a new structure and contents valued at $1,150,000.00, which would not be mortgaged,” stated the last line in the complaint.
