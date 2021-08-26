The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force announced Aug. 24, McKenzie Johnson, a former teacher at Ladysmith High School, was arrested in Ladysmith for suspected possession of child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child.
On Aug. 24, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Johnson's residence. He was taken into custody at Ladysmith High School and was booked in Rusk County Jail. He resigned his position at the High School, effective Aug. 24.
As in any criminal proceeding, Johnson is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
There are no known local victims at this time. If anyone knows has any information to assist in this investigation, please call the Ladysmith Police Department at (715) 532-2186.
The investigation is being led by the ICAC Task Force at DOJ and is assisted by Ladysmith Police Department, Rusk County Sheriff's Office, Clark County Sheriff's Office, the Fontana Police Department in California, the Office of School Safety and the Ladysmith School District.
