A former Glenwood City man will be sentenced after pleading guilty to two sexual assault of a child charges.
Luke Anthony Schlussler, 35, pled guilty to first degree sexual assault of a child and second degree sexual assault of a child during a plea hearing last month in St. Croix County Circuit Court.
He was charged last October with three counts of first degree sexual assault – intercourse with a person under 12, two counts of first degree sexual assault – sexual contact or sexual intercourse with person under the age of 13 and first degree sexual assault – intercourse with a person under the age of 12. The rest of those charges were dismissed as part of the agreement.
According to the criminal complaint, the first victim, now 17, told Eau Claire County officials in July about a sexual act Schlussler told the victim to perform on him when they were living in Glenwood City. The victim described another sexual act when they were living in Altoona.
Schlussler was interviewed the next day at the Altoona Police Department. Police started asking him about sexual acts in question until he admitted to the sexual act in Glenwood City and the act in Altoona.
Schlussler told investigators he was sexually abused as a child by his stepfather when he was around five to seven years old.
He was immediately arrested and taken into custody at the Eau Claire County Jail.
In August, a second victim, now 15, spoke with Eau Claire County social workers and Glenwood City police. The victim stated Schlussler touched her in inappropriate places on a regular basis while they were living in Glenwood City.
