A former Glenwood City man was arraigned last week in St. Croix County Circuit Court on multiple first-degree sexual assault charges.

Luke Anthony Schlussler, 34, was charged in October with three counts of first-degree sexual assault – intercourse with person under 12, two counts of first-degree sexual assault – sexual contact or sexual intercourse with person under the age of 13, and first-degree sexual assault – intercourse with person under the age of 12. The charges are alleged to have occurred from 2014-2018.

