Corey Hawkins, who co-owned the Ford dealership in Baldwin for eight years, died last Friday at Regions Hospital at the age of 46.
According to his obituary, Hawkins passed away due to non-covid respiratory issues and cardiac arrest.
He was the father of Gavin and Marin, husband of Korinn, and son of Mike and Sally.
Hawkins grew up in River Falls, lived in Eau Claire and was currently residing in Roberts. His career started in software and technology and then transitioned into the automotive industry, where he owned Anderson Ford, which became River Valley Ford in Baldwin from 2007-2015 with Andy Lamb. He ended his career working at River States Truck and Trailer in Roberts.
Because of COVID-19, no services are pending at this time.
“The date will be announced at a later time, but the family asks for you to in the meantime remember Corey and say a prayer for him and his family,” the obituary says.
Arrangements are pending with Bakken-Young Funeral and Cremation Services.
