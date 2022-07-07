A Hudson man pled guilty last week to sexual assault of a child while working as a former Baldwin youth pastor.
Jacob D. Mygatt, 36, will be sentenced 9 a.m., Sept. 13 in St. Croix County Circuit Court as a result of the June 27 plea hearing.
Mygatt was charged last year with the sexual assault of a child along with child enticement- sexual contact. The child enticement charge was dismissed of part of a plea agreement.
According to the complaint:
The victim, when she was 19, explained to St. Croix County law enforcement she was part of a Christian Reformed Church youth group during the 2015-16 school year. Mygatt was a youth pastor at a different church but volunteered his time as a youth group leader at the church. The victim was then assigned to Mygatt’s youth group.
During the year, the victim said she considered Mygatt a big brother figure because he was wise and super outgoing, and they became very close. The conversations soon turned “flirty,” and it was an emotional affair first and became physical when she turned 16-years-old.
The victim said Mygatt made her feel special, but he was an Army veteran who struggled with PTSD, depression, and anxiety.
“(The victim) said she trusted Jacob a lot, but knew she needed the affair to stop,” the complaint stated.
During her junior year, the affair continued, as the arguing increased frequently, the victim contemplated suicide. The following year, she signed up a mission trip in Oregon, believing that was the only way out of the relationship.
Right before that, her parents found suggestive photos of the pair on her computer. The photos depicted the pair wrapped up together in a blanket and nude. The victim said as Mygatt was confronted, he professed his love for his wife and said he’d made a huge mistake.
The victim was asked where the sexual contacts occurred. She said sometimes it was the Park and Ride lot or the AmericInn hotel parking lot or a secluded area away from other people.
Others
In July 2020, a friend of the victim came forward to law enforcement to report other alleged incidents involving Mygatt.
She produced five other incidents including herself in which the girls felt uncomfortable, including Mygatt texting a 16-year-old asking her to spend time with him alone.
Around the fall of 2015, the friend said she was actively involved in youth group at First Reformed Church. She explained Mygatt was trying to get involved in that youth group and the pastor at that time, Anton Veenstra, expressed some reservation. Veenstra eventually relented and accepted Mygatt into the youth group.
The friend told law enforcement after the nude photos were discovered, she thought it was odd that Mygatt and his wife had relocated to a new church in Minnesota and made a public showing about being “baptized” into a “new life” or beginning.
The friend’s victim said she heard there was a meeting among Baldwin area community pastors in 2018 to discuss the inappropriate relationship. All the other pastors wanted to go to police with the information, however since the victim was 18 years old at the time they learned the information, they didn’t think they could be the ones to report it.
The friend’s victim believed Mygatt had been very smart and deliberate in his attempts to cover up his actions with the victim. What clinched it for her was when the victim told her Mygatt convinced her to download an app on her phone which was a hidden photo vault so she could use it to hide her images on her phone or other devices.
