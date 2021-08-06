Former B-W teacher now Plum City Superintendent

Brian Nadeau started July 1 as the Plum City School District Superintendent/6-12 Principal.
Nadeau spent 16 years teaching science in the Baldwin-Woodville School District before leaving for the Tomah Middle School where he was Middle School Assistant Principal in 2015.
He lasted one year there before moving to Dean of Students at Hudson Middle School. He spent three years in Hudson before advancing to PreK-12 Principal in Clayton where he worked the last two years.
Nadeau worked on achieving his Superintendent certification during COVID-19. He said he was intrigued with the Plum City position due to the Superintendent opening and the chance to still have the daily interaction with students as principal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.