Forbes selected as new member of Village Board

Kristine Forbes is the newest member of the Baldwin Village Board.
Forbes was selected from three applicants for a vacancy on the board created when Lance Van Damme was elected Village President.
Forbes, Jacqueline Walker and John Hiller introduced themselves at the start of the May 12 meeting, each speaking a bit about themselves and why they are interested in serving on the board.
Forbes has lived in Baldwin since 2015. In her application, Forbes stated she was interested in supporting community initiatives, growth and “volunteering my time to the town I live in. I want to be part of keeping Baldwin a great place to live.”
Forbes stated she is a trained accountant and finance professional, working for Andersen Windows. “I excel in change management and continuous improvement,” she said.
Walker has lived in Baldwin since January, 2021. In her application, she stated she believed she has “a lot to offer in the way of objective, critical and pragmatic thinking.” Walker stated she has been in the business world for 20 years and is “great at negotiations that benefit all parties – both at the beginning and throughout the situation.”
Hiller and his wife retired to Baldwin three months ago. In his application, he stated he has worked in county and city government for 26 years and “has experienced the concerns and issues of the citizens while balancing the cost to the taxpayer to pay for citizens’ issues.” Hiller has an economics degree from UW-Stevens Point.
Following introductions, members of the board wrote their preferences for who they would like to have fill the vacancy. City Administrator Tracy Carlson tallied the ballots and announced Forbes had received three votes, Walker and Hiller one each.
Van Damme thanked the candidates for their interest and encouraged them to come to the nominating caucus in January if they have interest in running for office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.