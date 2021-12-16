Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #147 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Fri., Dec. 17, 2021, in honor of Battalion Chief Sean Slowey of the Milwaukee Fire Department, who passed away on Dec. 11, 2021, at the age of 68, after a battle with brain cancer related to his service.
“Devoting more than 40 years of service to the Milwaukee Fire Department, Battalion Chief Slowey lead a distinguished career and dedicated his life to bravely serving and protecting his neighbors, his community, and our state,” said Gov. Evers. “Especially with the holidays right around the corner, where his loss will surely be felt by all those who knew and loved him, Kathy and I extend our deepest condolences to the Slowey family, the Milwaukee Fire Department, and the entire Milwaukee community.”
Services for Battalion Chief Sean Slowey will be held on Fri., Dec. 17, 2021, at 12 p.m., at the Wisconsin Center.
Executive Order #147 will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on Fri., Dec.17, 2021.
