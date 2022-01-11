Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Orders #152 and #153 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on, Wed., Jan. 12, 2022, and Fri., Jan. 14, 2022, in honor of firefighter James “Jim” Ludlum and Captain Brian Busch of the Mineral Point Fire Department, who passed away on Jan. 6, 2022, in the line of duty.
“Jim and Brian lost their lives in the pursuit of saving others, and that is a sacrifice that will not be soon forgotten in the hearts and minds of their fellow Wisconsinites,” said Gov. Evers. “It has been incredible to see folks from all over the state show an overwhelming outpouring of support in the wake of the passing of these two dedicated and selfless first responders. During this incredibly difficult time, Kathy and I extend our sincere condolences to the families of Jim and Brian, their family at the Mineral Point Fire Department, and the entire Mineral Point community and those who are grieving this tragic loss.”
Services for Firefighter James Ludlum and Captain Brian Busch will be held in Mineral Point on Wed., Jan. 12, 2022, and Fri., Jan. 14, 2022, respectfully.
Executive Order #152 will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on Wed., Jan. 12, 2022, and is available here.
Executive Order #153 will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on Fri., Jan. 14, 2022, and is available here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.