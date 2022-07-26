Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #172 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Tues., July 26, 2022, in honor of former Wisconsin State Sen. Jeffrey T. Plale, who passed away on July 3, 2022, at the age of 54.

“Senator Plale was a dedicated servant who cared deeply about his community and was often regarded for his effective bipartisanship throughout the course of his service,” said Gov. Evers. “Kathy and I are thinking of his family, friends, former colleagues, and the entire South Milwaukee community as they continue to mourn the loss of their friend and longtime community leader.”

