Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #172 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Tues., July 26, 2022, in honor of former Wisconsin State Sen. Jeffrey T. Plale, who passed away on July 3, 2022, at the age of 54.
“Senator Plale was a dedicated servant who cared deeply about his community and was often regarded for his effective bipartisanship throughout the course of his service,” said Gov. Evers. “Kathy and I are thinking of his family, friends, former colleagues, and the entire South Milwaukee community as they continue to mourn the loss of their friend and longtime community leader.”
Born and raised in South Milwaukee, former State Sen. Plale was a graduate of Marquette University and served on the South Milwaukee Common Council before being elected to the Wisconsin State Assembly in 1996. In 2003, Plale was elected to serve in the Wisconsin State Senate, and in 2011, he was appointed as administrator of the Wisconsin Division of State Facilities. Later that same year, he was appointed Wisconsin Commissioner of Railroads, a position he held until 2016. In addition to his career in public service, Plale was a member of several community organizations, received the National Federation of Independent Business Guardian of Small Business Award in 1998, and was a four-time recipient of the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce Working for Wisconsin Award.
Services for former State Sen. Plale will be held on Tues., July 26, 2022, in Milwaukee.
Executive Order #172 will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on Tues., July 26, 2022, and is available here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.