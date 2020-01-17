The Village of Baldwin’s nominating caucus Jan. 8 resulted in five candidates appearing on the April ballot for the three trustee spots.
Incumbents Matt Knegendorf and Chad Wernlund were nominated while newcomers Tracey Robinson, Jaimison Zaugg, Chris Kerrschneider and Austin VanSomeren were also nominated.
Kerrschneider had until Thursday, Jan. 16, to return his papers, but didn't, meaning his name won't appear on the ballot. Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson said Friday. The other five have returned their paperwork and will be.
At least one of the newcomers will be elected as they’ll replace Lisa Knutson, who resigned last month as she is moving out of the Village. Knegendorf, Wernlund and Knutson’s terms are up for reelection this April.
For Judge, incumbent Tamara Hovde also moved out of the Village, making her ineligible to run. Don McGee and Robert Zink were nominated, but Zink later withdrew his nomination.
The election is Tuesday, April 7.
Police calls
Police Chief Darren Krueger gave an update of calls for 2019. In 2019, there were 2,511 calls for service, but he stressed the Department doesn’t take a case number on every call. As it has been in previous years, categories like assisting EMS, public assist, traffic stop, and traffic complaint were at the top of the list. Public assist, which can be for example, helping a person unlock their vehicle, had 172 calls, while traffic stop were 163 calls and traffic complaint 161. Assisting EMS were 114. In 2018, the public assist calls were at 154, while EMS calls in 2017 were 154.
“It is the job of the unknown because you don’t know what it’s going to be until you get the call,” Kruger said, when asked about 2020. “We can’t predict or assume.”
Other action
• Approved the site for the construction of the new sewer plant to be on the south side of the current plant. A water and sewer committee recommendation were for the north side, but the Board reversed positions. Among the possible reasons cited is the Village doesn’t own the land on the north side and concerns with the airport and the School District. Village engineers stressed the need for approval because design of a sewer plant takes nine months and there’s a deadline of September 2020 to receive DNR funding.
• Gave approval for the Police Department to order their new squad vehicle, a 2020 Ford Explorer, as soon as possible. Chief Darren Krueger asked for the request now as last year, the vehicle was ordered in May and the Village didn’t get it until November.
• Accepted the resignation of Becky Eggen as Deputy Clerk effective Jan. 8. Eggen left to become Hudson City Clerk.
• Approval was granted for a sign for the Baldwin Industrial Park pending appropriate location.
• Approved an operators license for Sherri Andrea of Freedom Valu Center.
