The Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of St. Croix County is excited to announce they are reopening five of our Senior Nutrition Sites on Monday, June 21. The sites include Baldwin, Deer Park, Roberts, Somerset, and Woodville locations. They have been working closely with St. Croix County Public Health and following guidance from the CDC to provide a safe place for our seniors to meet and get the resources they need.
Reservations are required for both dine-in and Grab and Go options. We request reservations be made at least 24 hours in advance. We understand some participants may not feel comfortable dining with others, so we will continue to offer Grab and Go meals at this time. If participants are currently receiving Home-Delivered Meals, we encourage them to come to the Senior Center for lunch and to meet with friends if they are able.
Since we cannot guarantee zero risk of the spread of COVID-19, the following safety precautions are recommended from Public Health and the CDC. We ask that participants:
• Consult with their provider to determine if participation is right for them.
• COVID-19 vaccination is recommended before attending.
• The ADRC can help participants find a vaccination clinic.
• Do not attend if experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.
• Face coverings and social distancing are recommended for those not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
We will practice the following safety precautions at our dining sites:
• Staff and volunteers are expected to follow the updated CDC guidelines regarding face coverings and social distancing.
• Proper cleaning and sanitizing will continue throughout the dining sites.
• Tables at the dining locations will be distanced to accommodate CDC guidelines.
These precautions are subject to change with current guidance from Public Health and the CDC.
St. Croix County
Area Nutrition Program
Serving Mondays through Thursdays at the following locations:
Baldwin 684-2979, Deer Park 269-5301, *Glenwood City 265-7242, *New Richmond 888-1205, Somerset 247-5354, Woodville 698-2152
*Hudson: 386-8709, *River Falls: 425-9932, Roberts 749-3755 (serving Mondays & Thursday)
Monday, June 28th, Spaghetti and Meat Sauce, Caesar Salad, Garlic Bread, Cupcake
Tuesday, June 29th, Sliced Ham, Baked Beans, Potato Salad, Bread and Butter, Sherbet
Wednesday, June 30th, Swedish Meatballs in Gravy, Baked Potato and Sour Cream, Glazed Carrots, Bread and Butter, Mandarin Oranges
Thursday, July 1st, Lemon Pepper Baked Fish, Buttered Baby Reds, Vegetable, Bread and Butter, Fresh Fruit
*Represents locations that currently only offer Grab & Go options.
