Village of Baldwin residents will have a decision to make on the April 7 ballot as five names are appearing on the ballot for the three open trustee spots. Two are incumbents -- Matt Knegendorf and Chad Wernlund -- while three are political newcomers -- Tracey Robinson, Austin Van Someren and Jamison Zaugg.
The Bulletin sent out a questionnaire to all five candidates so the public could get to know a little bit more about their future board trustees. Their responses are as follows.
Give us some background information about yourself. Where you grew up, what your current occupation is, how long have you lived in Baldwin?
KNEGENDORF: Hello, my name is Matt Knegendorf. I am a Baldwin-Woodville graduate and a U.S. Navy veteran I currently work at Baldwin LightStream. I am also involved in many volunteer organizations such as United Fire and Rescue, American Legion Post 240 and Boy Scouts of America.
WERNLUND: I was born and raised in Baldwin and my family has been part of the Baldwin community since the 1860s. Beyond college, I have lived here my entire life. I have a Bachelors in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Minnesota and have worked at Andersen Windows as a design engineer for the past 17 years.
ROBINSON: I grew up in Anoka, Minnesota. I am currently in administration of two nursing homes; one in St. Louis Park, MN and one in St. Paul. I am an LPN, just finished my schooling for my RN, and I am a certified Resident Assessment Coordinator. The primary focus of my position is ensuring quality of care for our elders in our care centers. I have been a nurse in long-term care for 30 years, starting as a nursing assistant when I was 16 years old.
I have lived in Baldwin since 2011, when I married my husband, Eric. He had been living in Baldwin since 2005. We have four daughters, ages 29, 24, 17 and 6, and three grandchildren, with a fourth one due in May.
VAN SOMEREN: My name is Austin VanSomeren and I have lived in Baldwin all 26 years of my life. My family initially lived in the village and then moved just south of Baldwin for most of my grade school years. I graduated from BWHS in 2011 and continued my education at UW-La Crosse and UW-Stout. I graduated from UW-Stout in 2015 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Currently, I am a mechanic at my family's business, Dan's Auto Center in Baldwin. I am also a volunteer firefighter with United Fire and Rescue, which I joined in 2013.
ZAUGG: My name is Jamison Zaugg (I go by Jaimie). I was born in Toledo, Ohio, and raised in eastern Kentucky in a town about the size of Baldwin. I moved to the Twin Cities in 1989 and crossed the border to live in Hudson in 2008, where I married my beautiful and brilliant wife Shelly Tomtschik. We moved to Baldwin in 2009. We have six children at home, so our house is usually pretty active.
As far as occupations go, I have been from a living historian to a Mad Scientist. My favorite occupations have been those which involved public speaking and working with children. I am currently a stay-at-home dad to our six children. We have four girls and two boys, whose ages range from 10 years to 15 months. Shelly is a Public Defender and current candidate for St. Croix County Supervisor. We are both avid gardeners and home canners, which is helpful because I love to cook.
What are some of the things that led you to wanting to live in Baldwin and are those things still prevalent today?
KNEGENDORF: Living close to work, raising my family in a community where everyone has an opportunity to contribute and appreciating the small-town appeal without the big city feel.
WERNLUND: I enjoy living in Baldwin because of the large number of friends and family that we have here, and it is a great place to raise a family. I like the smaller town atmosphere with the close proximity to the Twin Cities when needed. My wife and I are raising our kids here and wouldn't have it any other way.
ROBINSON: I moved here because of marriage, but we have stayed because we love it! Coming from a larger town, I fell in love with the small-town atmosphere, our church, school, teachers, neighbors and friends. I drove around 120 miles/day to work because living in Baldwin makes it worth it.
VAN SOMEREN: Having grown up in Baldwin, I have always known this was the right place for me to live! I love the small-town atmosphere with having modern amenities nearby. Baldwin is also a tight knit community; everyone is always willing to lend a hand when you are in need.
ZAUGG: We chose Baldwin to make our home for a number of reasons, such as the top notch schools and low crime rate compared to bigger towns. Finding a house we loved and still love after ten years was a bonus!
How long have you served on the Village Board and what led you to serve? Why do you want to still be a Board member? (this question was only asked to Knegendorf and Wernlund because they are the incumbents)
KNEGENDORF: I have served on the village board for two years, what led me to serve was having an interest in local government and being a voice for the community.
WERNLUND: I have served one term as a member of the village board. I'm looking forward to rerunning so that I can continue to serve the community. I enjoy being able to be part of setting the future direction of the town I care so much about. I want my kids to be able to grow up in town atmosphere similar to what I did.
What were some of the factors that led you to wanting to run for Village Board? Was one of them the news that incumbent Lisa Knudson moved out of the Village, guaranteeing at least one new person would be on the Board after the election? (this question was only asked to Robinson, Van Someren and Zaugg)
ROBINSON: I have been interested in running for the Board for quite a few years, however, in the past I was unable to make it to the annual caucus meetings, due to prior commitments. This year, I was able to be present! (Editor's Note: Robinson said Knudson's decision didn't play a factor in her wanting to run).
VAN SOMEREN: I have had interest being on the village board for a few years. Before the caucus this year, I heard there was an opening on the board and figured it was a good time to become a candidate. I attended a few board meetings last fall through the winter and took interest in projects coming up in the near future.
ZAUGG: I've been thinking of running for Village Board for a few years, and the fact that there is an opening for a new member was definitely a factor in my decision to make this the year I run. I have a couple of ideas for areas I think would benefit from some Board discussion, such as traffic at the Elementary and High Schools.
What are some issues being a Board member the public has no idea about? (again, this question was only asked to Knegendorf and Wernlund)
KNEGENDORF: Budget constraints and health care are some of the big issues we face today. I would also encourage everyone to get involved in our local politics.
WERNLUND: The biggest issue for me is how restricted our sources of funds can be and how it can be difficult to finding funding for all of the great projects that could be done. Before being a board member, I had assumed that the city had a much larger budget to work with than there is.
Name some factors that concern you about the Village in the next 5-10 years?
KNEGENDORF: Our library, emergency services and municipal buildings need additional space and upgrades to serve the community. Our infrastructure such as streets and water/wastewater facilities need upgrading due to the age and growth of our community. I want to see our small businesses and manufacturing facilities continue to grow and prosper in our community; it doesn't take one person to make these changes in our community it takes a Village.
WERNLUND: One of the bigger factors that will impact the village in the near future is the requirement for a new sewer treatment facility. This is a large and expensive project that will have an impact on our citizens. A positive impact coming to the community in the upcoming years will be related to the updates of the parks. One thing of concern for the future will be how we balance growth of the town with being able to offer additional and various business opportunities., while keeping our community feel that so many people appreciate.
ROBINSON: My hope for Baldwin, is to keep the small-town atmosphere we have. There aren't any specific issues or items that I currently have in mind. I have always been very interested in political advocacy as a whole, when it comes to things that I strongly believe in. I want to be part of the solution, to be a part of the change when necessary, or to advocate against the change when appropriate. I have been significantly involved with the Minnesota Senate and House in the past few years, advocating for our seniors and aging population, which is my true passion! This year, I was honored to receive the National Influential Award through the American Association of Post-Acute Care Nursing.
VAN SOMEREN: Being a younger citizen in the village with a lot of life ahead of me, I want to see Baldwin prosper for a very long time. I want to see Baldwin maintain and build itself up for a great future. This means keeping our infrastructure up to date, protecting our first responders, and supporting local businesses as best as possible.
Have you had any interest in serving in your local government before? (this question was only asked to Robinson, Van Somersen and Zaugg)
ROBINSON: No, this is my first time.
VAN SOMEREN: I have not held a position of local government before, but I have always had an interest in stretching a dollar to get the most value for what you have. When it comes to tax dollars, that is very important to me!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.