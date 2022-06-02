Five competing to be the next Miss Baldwin

Five Baldwin girls will be vying to be Miss Baldwin over the next 12 months. Coronation is set for 7 p.m., June 11. Each of the candidates wrote a brief description about themselves which follows.
Madison Clark
Hello. My name is Madison Clark, and I am candidate No. 1 for Miss Baldwin’s 2022 candidacy. I am 16 years old and attend Baldwin-Woodville High School. I am the daughter of Andy and Jenny Clark, and I am the oldest of 3 children. My brother Tyler is 14 years old and is an 8th grader at Viking Middle School. And my sister Alexis, is 13 years old and is a 7th grader at Viking Middle School.
In my free time I enjoy reading, training for track and field meets, working, babysitting, and attending Wednesday church classes. I enjoy getting to read because it is entertainment while it can also be educational. I am in my first year of track and do sprinting and the high jump as my events. I am hoping that as a track team we can make it to State.
After high school graduation, I plan on attending college and getting a degree. I am planning on attending the University of Minnesota Duluth for all four years and graduating with a Bachelor of Science in elementary education. After I graduate college, I am planning on becoming either a fourth grade or fifth grade elementary school teacher.
I am running for Miss Baldwin because I truly believe in giving back to others and the community. Being on court would be a huge opportunity to give back to our community and those in it who do everything to make Baldwin a wonderful place. I would like to give a thank you to both of my phenomenal sponsors: Boldt’s Plumbing and Heating and Gregerson Ace Hardware. Both of my sponsors have been unbelievably helpful in my running for Miss Baldwin; I truly wouldn’t have been able to do this without them. I am incredibly honored to be running alongside Emma, Zoey, Ashley, and Hope. Whoever is crowned Miss Baldwin at the coronation, deserves it. I am extremely thankful to have the opportunity to enroll in such a wonderful program such as Miss Baldwin. I can’t wait to see everyone at the coronation on June 11.
Ashley Gordon
I’m Ashley Gordon and I’m a sophomore in Baldwin-Woodville High School. I am in FFA, and we get to do some fun things like a petting zoo, the fruit sales so that we can go to the world’s toughest rodeo and the highway clean up. I also like going camping, four wheeling, and having fun with friends and family. Speaking of my family, I have one sister named Brooke. I live half of the time with my mom in Turtle Lake. The other half of the time I live with my dad and stepmom in Baldwin, WI.
I attended Greenfield Elementary and Viking Middle School before attending Baldwin - Woodville High School. My favorite subjects in school are history and agriculture classes. I like learning about those subjects because the teachers make the class more interesting.
In my spare time I like to go hiking at parks. I also love listening to a wide variety of music. Another thing I enjoy is learning about space. A couple of years ago I had the opportunity to visit Kennedy Space Center.
I love animals, and I have my own dog named Annie. Annie is half husky and half German shepherd. We love to hike together at Interstate Park in St Croix Falls. She is the sweetest dog that I have ever met. If I had a million dollars, I would want to rescue all the amazing animals I could rescue.
I would like to thank my sponsors for sponsoring me for my journey on Baldwin Royalty. Thank you, Day & Nite towing, for being my silver sponsor and Thank you Flagship Ford for being my gold sponsor.
I’m looking forward to being on the Baldwin Royalty court and it will be fun to meet new people and make new friends for life. It will be fun to run with all the other girls and get to know them better.
Hope Heutmaker
Hi, my name is Hope Heutmaker. I would like to thank my gold sponsor Suzanne Wynveen Photography and my silver ReStyle & Co for sponsoring me through my Baldwin Royalty journey. One of the main reasons I wanted to run for Miss Baldwin is because I have always looked up to the girls, and enjoyed watching them in their dresses and crowns, singing and dancing on the float since I was a young girl. I knew I always wanted to be a part of that when I was finally old enough. Another part of my decision was because I wasn’t busy enough… lol! I have heard so many good things about the program as well.
I have lived in this ever-growing small town of Baldwin Wisconsin since I was 12 months old. Although I wasn’t born here and was adopted internationally, I am proud to say Baldwin is my home. The community is extremely wonderful and generous. A couple of years ago our family needed support and I cannot thank this community enough for all they have done for us. I was born June 13th, 2006, in Guanxi, China. I am part of a four-person blended family including my parents, Beth and Ron Heutmaker, and my little brother Luke. I’m also very involved in the community. I am a member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church, and in school I’m in everything you possibly could be involved in according to my parents. My mom graduated from BWHS in 1993. You may even know my grandparents Mark and Gail Perry who were previously music teachers in this district as well.
Alongside family being very important to me I am involved in a lot of extracurricular activities through school. This fall I was the drum major for our high school marching band. Our show was entitled ’Reflective Echoes’ and we won second place at state. I am also involved in S.O.S which stands for Students Offering Support, student council, soccer, cross-country, and choir to name a few. I work at A&W which has the best root beer floats in the world if you didn’t already know. When I graduate, I would like to go to the University of WI-River Falls and major in Communication Services and Disorders to become a speech language pathologist. This is a passion of mine as I am a people person. I grew up with my mom who is a sign language interpreter and a brother who is hard of hearing. I also shadowed the elementary speech language pathologist, Shelly Borgeson this past year. I’ve learned many different life lessons different from most people from being part of a blended family.
I want to thank the committee for all they do and the other four girls alongside me running. This experience is once in a lifetime, and I am incredibly lucky that I have grown closer with all these girls. No matter what the outcome is, the laughter and friendships made with the other candidates and previous court will never stop being some of the best memories for 2022. A special thanks to my family for always supporting everything I do and making my activity’s work around their schedule. I would describe myself as a hard-working, dependent, and dependable, willing to help everyone and most of all kinds. I think these traits make me a good candidate to be on the Baldwin royalty court.
Zoey Kusilek
Between 5:30 and 6:30 each morning, my alarm clock blares at me, and I awake to greet the new day! I form a solid idea of what that new day might look like. If it’s a Wednesday or a Friday, I need to be to school by 7:15 for a rehearsal of BW Blues, which is Baldwin Woodville High School’s mixed vocal jazz ensemble. On other days, I might have to be to school by 7:30 for a student council meeting (I’m the secretary for the sophomore class). If it’s a Sunday morning, I get to look forward to assisting in the kindergarten Sunday school class at Peace Lutheran Church. Whatever might be happening, I’m ready to rise to the challenge! Before I go anywhere, however, I need to make sure that my 11 fantastic felines - Wobbles, Niblet, Toonces, Murphy, Daisy, Winnie, Ruby, Lilly, Marie, Ralphie, and Louie - are given food and fresh water, because I’m crazy about my kitties!
People usually think I’m insane for saying this, but I love school. Every day, I look forward to seeing my friends and acquaintances, because I’m a certified people person! My favorite class of the day is, hands down, choir. Bringing together a unique group of people and using everyone’s different skills to create something beautiful is, to me, the absolute best feeling in the world! Because I love choir so much, I never miss an opportunity to push myself and try new things in that class. I’m happy to say that this year, I was accepted into the WSMA State Honors Choir for the second year in a row, and that our vocal jazz ensemble received a high enough score during the Solo and Ensemble festival to advance to the state level! Another subject I’m passionate about is history. I decided to try taking AP US History this year, which has been challenging, but such a fantastic experience! I’ve gained so much from that class and formed some new friendships with my fellow history enthusiasts. Next year, I plan on taking AP European History… fingers crossed that it goes well! Toward the end of the school day, you may find me in another meeting - either SOS (Students Offering Support) or the Art Club.
As much as I love school, the final bell is always a welcome sound… but the day is far from over! Some days after school, you may find me working a shift in the kitchen/eatery at Western Wisconsin Health. On Wednesdays, I’m usually fortunate enough to be attending a meeting with my fellow Miss Baldwin candidates. They’re such a sweet, fun, talented group of girls, and getting to know them a bit better has been one of my favorite parts of the experience! I’m passionate about the theater, so in the fall, I’m most likely at practice, spending time with my fellow theater kids! This past Nov., we were fortunate enough to be able to share our production of Newsies with a good-sized crowd, and the experience was among the best of my life! I’m super excited to begin working on Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (it’s in Nov., hint hint). If I don’t have to be anywhere, I don’t miss an opportunity to make dinner for my family… which never contains meat, because I am a proud vegetarian! My favorite days, though, are always when I get to attend sporting events, like hockey or wrestling, with my friends!
On the weekends, I’m rarely home, or at least rarely by myself. If I’m not out with friends or family, there’s a pretty good chance that they’re at my house! I also might be attending a Baldwin Royalty event, which are always amazing because I get an opportunity to interact with the people of our wonderful community… a major reason why I decided to run for Miss Baldwin. I’ve lived in this adorable little town, with my amazing parents, Eric and Mandy Kusilek and my awesome siblings, Isaac (14) and Gracie (11) since Nov. 22, 2005, and my experience here has been nothing but positive. (Fun fact: Baldwin is also home to my AMAZING sponsors: Fennern Jewelers and Saint Croix Valley Dance Academy!) I look forward to making yet even more memories here in the next few months to come.
Emma Yanish
Hello! My name is Emma Yanish, and I am running for 2022-2023 Miss Baldwin. I am very excited to run for Miss Baldwin because it is an excellent opportunity! Including running for Miss Baldwin, I have a very busy schedule. Here are just a few things that I do!
I am very active in sports. I am in a fall and a spring sport and in my offseason, I am very dedicated in the weight room. For my fall sport, I play tennis. I adore playing tennis because I have made many new friends, and I enjoy being able to go outside and play. And in the spring, I run track. I love to run track because it has taught me to push myself, and I just love the environment and how everyone is friends.
When I am not doing any sports, I am in FFA (Future Farmers of America). FFA is a very fun club because it has taught me many new things about agriculture. I am a very outdoorsy person, so that’s why I am a perfect FFA. In fact, this summer I am taking a very awesome fishing trip with my family. I enjoy being around my family because they have taught me many valuable life lessons, and they are just the most hilarious people!
Moreover, I have school! I love going to school and seeing my friends and I love to learn about new things every day, even though I get homework. I would like to thank my gold sponsor, Homestead Veterinary Clinic, and my silver sponsor, Baldwin Perk! I am very happy that I could be able to run for Miss Baldwin and I am very excited to try new things and meet new people. I would like to thank you for reading this and getting to know me!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.