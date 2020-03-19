Thursday, March 19, saw the first positive case of coronavirus being confirmed in St. Croix County.
The St. Croix County Public Health said in a news release the individual is isolated at home and doing well. Public Health is identifying and contacting anyone that has been in close contact with the positive case.
"It is important that St. Croix County residents do not panic but continue to follow recommendations to protect themselves, others, and slow the spread of COVID-19," said Kelli Engen, St. Croix County Health Officer.
SCC-Public Health wants everyone to follow these simple steps:
- Stay home when sick
-- Frequent hand washing with soap and water for 20 seconds
-- Cover cough and sneezes
-- Avoid touching your face
-- Clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces
-- Practice social distancing -- six feet from others
-- Avoid public gatherings of more than 10 persons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.