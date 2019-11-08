Halloween was an extra special day at Greenfield Elementary. 40 students were the first to be recognized this school year for being Helpful, Accountable, Willing and Kind (HAWK) students. Greenfield students earn HAWK tickets throughout their day from all adults in the building as a recognition of their HAWK behavior and names are periodically drawn for additional celebrations. Thank you to Culver’s for the Kids’ meal gift certificates.
