Start the 2021 off right with a First Day Hike at Baldwin-Woodville’s Giezendanner School Forest on Friday, January 1st. The practice of First Day Hikes began in Massachusetts in 1992 and has spread across the country through America’s State Park association. There are many benefits of a First Day Hike: enjoying nature, providing exercise and burning off some of those holiday calories are just a few.
This is the second year for a First Day Hike at Giezendanner (2424 30th Ave.). A guided one and a half mile hike starts at 2:00 but community members are welcome to walk the trails any time during the day. Questions about the event? Call 715-698-2981.
