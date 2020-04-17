In an email to staff and selected individuals, Western Wisconsin Health CEO Alison Page announced Saturday afternoon it had its first positive test result for COVID-19.
"The person was tested at our drive through testing site," Page said in the email.
Page explained the process after the positive confirmation.
“We test people and provide results,” she said Monday. “We then notify the person who is tested and the county. The person who is tested then notifies his/her employer. The county conducts the contact investigation.”
As of Sunday, all inpatients along with Western Wisconsin Health employees test results’ have come back negative.
