On August 31., a St. Croix County resident tested positive for an orthopoxvirus known as monkeypox. This individual is currently isolating. St. Croix County Public Health is working with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) to notify any close contacts. As of August 31, 2022, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recorded 56 cases of monkeypox in Wisconsin. While the number of monkeypox cases are increasing nationwide, the current risk of getting monkeypox remains very low for the public. 

“With cases increasing throughout the country and in Wisconsin, we are not surprised a case of monkeypox was identified in St. Croix County,” Kelli Engen, Public Health Administrator explained. “Information about preventing monkeypox and treatments will be offered to all identified close contacts to help limit the spread of monkeypox. We want residents of St. Croix County to know that the risk of monkeypox spreading widely throughout the community is very low. This disease does not spread easily from person to person. However, because anyone can get and spread monkeypox, all residents should be aware of the symptoms. Anyone who develops a new or unexplained rash should contact a healthcare professional or their local Public Health Department as soon as possible.” 

