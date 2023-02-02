To accommodate our expanding footprint in western Wisconsin communities beyond the Baldwin area, First Bank of Baldwin underwent an extensive branding process to come up with a more encompassing name. Beginning February 1, First Bank of Baldwin will be known as Pillar Bank.

Along with the new name comes a new logo and brand look. Pillar Bank is not being acquired or merged. Pillar Bank will remain under the same ownership, leadership and offer the same services and community involvement as before. Existing customers will be keeping the same account numbers, routing, and PIN numbers. The only perceivable difference will be new debit and credit cards using the new name and brand and a new website address of: www.pillar.bank.

