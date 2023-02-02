To accommodate our expanding footprint in western Wisconsin communities beyond the Baldwin area, First Bank of Baldwin underwent an extensive branding process to come up with a more encompassing name. Beginning February 1, First Bank of Baldwin will be known as Pillar Bank.
Along with the new name comes a new logo and brand look. Pillar Bank is not being acquired or merged. Pillar Bank will remain under the same ownership, leadership and offer the same services and community involvement as before. Existing customers will be keeping the same account numbers, routing, and PIN numbers. The only perceivable difference will be new debit and credit cards using the new name and brand and a new website address of: www.pillar.bank.
“We have an exciting new name, brand look and feel, yet we’re the same local, community bank you know and trust. As we celebrate 140 years in business as First Bank of Baldwin, my team and I look forward to the next 140 years as Pillar Bank. We are committed to providing the guidance and resources you need to thrive,” says Shane Bauer, CEO.
About Pillar Bank
Founded to serve the thriving community of farmers and lumbermen, the First National Bank of Baldwin was incorporated in September 1883. Today, 140 years later, Pillar Bank provides personal, agricultural, and business banking services, proudly serving the communities of Baldwin, Spring Valley, Plum City, Balsam Lake, Clear Lake, and our newest full-service location opening in Chippewa Falls on March 1.
