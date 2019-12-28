Pictured below left to right back row is Baldwin Care Center’s Therapeutic Recreation Director, Angela Telligohn, Baldwin Care Center’s Director, Eileen LaFavor, First Bank of Baldwin’s CEO, Shane Bauer, First Bank of Baldwin’s Loan Admin Supervisor, Christina Arnett. Front row left to right are residents Clarence Amundson and Rosemary Range. Each year First Bank of Baldwin’s staff donates money each Friday to wear jeans and they choose the Baldwin Care Center at Christmas time to help give the residents a nice Christmas Celebration.
