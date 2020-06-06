First Bank of Baldwin is committed to supporting our customers and communities, now more than ever. Through our partnership with Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago we are providing $20,000 to small business’ and organizations in the five communities we serve.  First Bank of Baldwin established in 1883 is a proud partner in the community and supports the success and growth of our customers and our communities.  

