First Bank donates to Summer Food and Fun program

First Bank of Baldwin employees participate in a Denim for Donations program and select local charities to give to. This month First Bank of Baldwin donated funds to the Summer Food and Fun program.
Summer Food and Fun is a community program that began in 2010 as a way to help families provide food for their children when school is not in session. Typically, the program hosted families for about an hour once per week, providing a simple meal and crafts, activities, and/or a speaker. Families left the event with bags of food.
As with most things, the COVID-19 pandemic put an end to the in-person event. It did not however put an end to the families in need of additional food support. In 2020 and continuing into the summer of 2021, volunteers continue to pack bags of food and provide a craft or activity to distribute each week via a drive through pickup. Families receive breakfast foods, canned and boxed groceries, a bag of fresh produce, and vouchers for meat and dairy products.
The program depends on donations from community individuals and organizations, such as First Bank, to fund the purchase of food and provide vouchers. One hundred percent of all donations go directly to the purchase of food.
Summer Food and Fun is held at Gethsemane Lutheran Church Wednesdays through Aug. 18 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
