Western Wisconsin Health is excited to announce that the New Year’s baby has arrived! With a new year, came new baby Eloise Margaret Toulson. Eloise was born 1:23 p.m., Jan. 1, 2020 to Hillary and Sam Toulson from Baldwin. Ringing in 2020, Eloise joined very excited big brother Oscar (4) and big sister Lillian (6). She was 7 lb. 9.7 oz. and 19.5 inches of sweetness. What a great way for this precious family to celebrate the new year!
The family received a special “New Year’s Baby” gift basket filled with a variety of organic toiletries, toys and cozy accessories! Along with these natural goodies, they were gifted a check for $100 donated from the Western Wisconsin Health Auxiliary.
For more information on the Birth Center or our experienced women’s health team, please visit our website at wwhealth.org or schedule an appointment by calling our 24-hour appointment line at 715-684-1111.
Eloise Margaret Toulson, the first baby born in 2020 at WWH.
The Toulson family received a special gift basket filled with a variety of organic toiletries, toys and cozy accessories.
