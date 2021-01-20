Western Wisconsin Health is excited to announce that the New Year’s baby has arrived! The family rang in the New Year with the arrival of their beautiful daughter, Laiken Elizabeth Samudio. Laiken was born on January 1, 2021 at 12:23 am to Nicole and Taylor Samudio from Baldwin, WI. She was 8 lb. 14 oz. and 21 inches of pure cuteness. What an unforgettable way for this precious family to start new year!
The family received a special “New Year’s Baby” gift basket filled with a variety of organic toiletries, toys, and cozy accessories! Along with these natural goodies, they were gifted a check for $100 donated from the Western Wisconsin Health Auxiliary.
For more information on the Birth Center or our experienced women’s health team, please visit our website at wwhealth.org or schedule an appointment by calling their 24-hour appointment line at 715-684-1111.
