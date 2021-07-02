For those interested in seeing fireworks this weekend, there are plenty of opportunities within close driving distance.
Starting in Hudson, a fireworks display will start at dusk July 3 as part of the city’s Booster Days celebration. The fireworks will be over the St. Croix River.
In Red Wing, the Mississippi Alumination crew will hold a firework show that can be viewed from many different areas of Red Wing July 4 at dusk.
Meanwhile in Woodbury, fireworks will be on display 10 p.m., July 4 at Health East Sports Center. Before that, one can celebrate there with inflatable games, concessions and live music from The Thrillbillies, a country cover band.
Finally, Eau Claire will be holding a Fireworks Extravaganza, starting at 10 p.m., July 4. According to the city’s website, it will be visible from many areas in Eau Claire and best viewed at a distance due to higher elevation. For additional information, visit www.eauclairewi.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.