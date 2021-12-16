Mark Neely was at his wits’ end.
“I’ve tried every route under the sun that I know of,” the Village of Baldwin’s Fire Inspector explained to the Board during the monthly meeting last week.
Neely was summarizing his relationship with Dollar General.
Within the last two years, he’s seen numerous blocked aisles and exits while inspecting the retail business, located at 880 Spruce Street.
The exits get taken care of immediately, he said, because of the safety concerns. He has given them more leeway when it comes to the aisles or fire extinguishers questions.
“They fix it, they fall back,” he continued. “They fix it, they fall back.”
Those roads have sometime led to closure.
“We’ve shut them down four times,” noting one time there was so much merchandise in the aisles, no one could get through them.
He’s filed complaints with OSHA and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Civil Rights Division based on recommendations from the State.
Neely came to the Board asking if citations can be issued based off ordinances. The problem, he said, was with the assistance of Police Chief Darren Krueger, they believe the ordinances have to have more meaning behind them so they can stick.
“At this point, the corporation is so big (it’s headquarters are in Tennessee), they don’t think we are going to do anything,” Neely said.
He further stated, Baldwin isn’t alone as the Cumberland location is dealing with the same troubles.
“I want to nip this in the bud,” he continued. “I’m tired of dealing with this.”
Board member Matt Knegendorf asked if Fire Department members can issue citations to which he was told they could.
“It’s never been done before,” Neely replied. Currently, he said fines could range from $10-$100 per day per violation.
The discussion then turned to taking a look at the business’ liquor license. Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson explained when the business was being built, they asked for a liquor license. She said there were issues with the inside bathroom, so Dollar General rented a Port-a-Potty outside. Village officials let Dollar General know in no uncertain terms, fix the bathroom first and then the liquor license will be issued, which it was.
She also opined due to the size of the company a month’s worth of citations could be issued before the first one will ever be acknowledged.
Village Attorney Paul Mahler said he’ll gladly look at the Village codes and see if some could be amended to put some teeth into it, including looking at the liquor license question.
Neely then made matters even worse when he told the Board and those in attendance the building isn’t even sprinkled.
“I wished it was sprinkled, so I could sleep easier,” he said. “If something happens, it won’t be pretty.”
