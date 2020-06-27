According to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Facebook page, the St. Croix County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call of a house fire the town of Baldwin 10:42 p.m., June 13. The caller reported the bathroom was on fire. A deputy was the first to arrive on scene. Upon arrival, the deputy deployed a Stat-X First Responder fire suppression device. This device successfully stalled the fire and gave the Baldwin United Fire Department the precious time needed to arrive on scene and take care of business. As a result, the Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire with minimal damage to the residence.
The devices are used to help deputies who arrive first on a scene with the suppression of fires or for use as a personal protection device in emergency fire situations.
The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office wants to thank the First National Bank of River Falls for donating the funds to purchase the devices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.