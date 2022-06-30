A fire started by accident left heavy damage to the apartment complex on 1360 6th Avenue in Baldwin June 21.
Gary Newton, Baldwin Station Chief for United Fire and Rescue, explained what started on a deck spread to the attic which caused United Fire asking for help.
Among the units that responded included Deer Park, Hudson, Spring Valley, River Falls, New Richmond and Ellsworth. St. Croix County Emergency Operations Center and Xcel Energy workers were also on hand as well.
“Every apartment has water damage,” he said. He estimated United Fire was on scene for around four hours.
Newton said no one people or animals were hurt. That was in part due to the actions of Don and Charlene Eckhart who were able to notify those in the complex who were unaware of the fire along with calling 911.
“They did an outstanding job,” Newton concluded.
The fire displaced eight families. The Red Cross is assisting those in the relief efforts.
