The Wisconsin State Fair and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is excited to announce the agency will be on-site to engage with fairgoers August 4-14. This year's theme is once again “OutWiGo” with a focus on outdoor recreation across the state.
State Fair is the perfect place for fairgoers to meet with DNR experts to learn about Wisconsin’s world-class fishing, wildlife, state parks and all things outdoor recreation.
“We truly have something special in Wisconsin,” said DNR Secretary Preston D. Cole. “Getting outdoors is great for the mind and body. Be sure to stop by during the fair and learn more about the wonderful outdoor offerings Wisconsin has in store.”
With 49 state parks, 15 state forests, 44 state trails, 84,000 miles of rivers and streams, and roughly 15,000 lakes, Wisconsin offers residents and visitors countless opportunities to Find Your Adventure and Go Wild In Wisconsin.
The DNR display is located in the north building at Exploratory Park located on the south side of Main Street across from the Original Cream Puff Pavilion.
Fairgoers can join DNR staff in fun and educational experiences, including fish tanks with Wisconsin’s fish, interactive sensory exhibits for all ages, children’s games and more. Visitors are also invited to check out our dynamic displays and learn all about the state’s abundant natural resources and the impacts of climate change.
The economic impact of outdoor recreation in Wisconsin adds an estimated $7.8 billion boost to the state's GDP each year and supports more than 93,000 jobs, according to the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.
