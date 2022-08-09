 The Wisconsin State Fair and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is excited to announce the agency will be on-site to engage with fairgoers August 4-14. This year's theme is once again “OutWiGo” with a focus on outdoor recreation across the state.

State Fair is the perfect place for fairgoers to meet with DNR experts to learn about Wisconsin’s world-class fishing, wildlife, state parks and all things outdoor recreation.

