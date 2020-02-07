Baldwin Police are investigating a burglary of Fennern Jewelers Friday, Jan. 31.
Police were notified of the incident at 6:19 a.m., said Police Chief Darren Krueger. St. Croix County Sheriff’s deputies assisted.
According to Krueger, a “hard object” was used to break one of the windows to gain entrance. Owners Eric and Nancy Fennern believe it’s the third time they’ve been broken into in their 36-years history of owning the business.
As of Wednesday, Feb. 5, Krueger said, the identity of the suspect is unknown.
“The suspect appeared to be wearing a dark colored jacket with reflective tape markings on the elbow area and collar of the jacket,” he added. “We don’t know what direction the suspect came from but believe he may have left south on foot along 9th Avenue and the alley.”
Krueger concluded by saying a few items displayed in the broken window were taken from the store, but the complete list of items stolen is unknown.
The Fennerns told the Bulletin Wednesday afternoon they appreciate the concern the Baldwin community has shown since the incident by phone calls or stopping in the store. They also wanted to express thanks to the Baldwin Police Department and the St. Croix County Sheriff’s office for their response and their thoroughness as well.
If anyone noticed anyone with a coat similar to the description listed or noticed anyone suspicious around Main Street, the morning of the incident, they are asked to contact the Baldwin Police Department at 715-684-3856 with as much or little information they can provide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.