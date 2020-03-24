Baldwin, WI (54002)

Today

Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. Snow may mix in. High 46F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.