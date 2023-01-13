Gov. Tony Evers, together with Wisconsin Department of Children and Families (DCF) Secretary Emilie Amundson, last month announced Wisconsin was recently awarded a $400,000 federal Safe Access for Victims’ Economic Security (SAVES) demonstration grant to implement comprehensive domestic violence services for survivors who need assistance accessing child support and parenting time services safely. The SAVES demonstration grant funding was awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families.

“Survivors of domestic violence deserve to be able to seek safety for themselves and their families without fear of losing the financial resources they need to take care of their kids,” said Gov. Evers. “With this federal grant, we’ll be able to better support parents who are survivors of domestic abuse as they work to rebuild their lives and achieve stability and financial security.”

