Federal Foam Technologies, an industry leader in custom fabrication of flexible cellular and plastic materials, recently acquired an industrial property located at 511 Wisconsin Drive in New Richmond, WI.
“We are excited for this opportunity to bolster our operations,” said Wyman Smith, President & CEO of Federal Foam Technologies. “As our company continues to grow its customer base, expanding our infrastructure allows us to extend our reach, enhance our offerings, and continue to build a robust team.”
The new property includes one industrial 47,000-square foot building on 4.3 acres of land, adjacent to the company’s existing plant at 600 Wisconsin Drive. Over the next several months, the Federal Foam team will strategically plot out the new building’s footprint and engage in renovations to maximize use of the new space. Additional customer service, shipping and receiving, and planning personnel are already being brought on to support Federal Foam’s burgeoning business.
For over 75 years, Federal Foam Technologies has supplied its customers with millions of components of the highest quality foam, fiber, and plastic material. Serving those in markets such as agriculture, commercial vehicles, construction, furniture, medical, packaging, and more, the business has four divisions located throughout the upper Midwest and ships its products across the globe. As the business continues to grow its national plant footprint, the acquisition of new property will support Federal Foam’s goals to expand operations and further enhance the businesses’ warehousing and storage capacity.
“This expansion is a testament to our continued success and growth as a company,” said Todd Kidder, Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Federal Foam Technologies. “With two locations near one another, we’re looking forward to reinforcing our state-of-the-art plant operations in New Richmond with additional space, capacity and talent.”
